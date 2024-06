BHUBANESWAR: In view of the formation of the new state government, no government official will be allowed to avail leave or leave the headquarters, even on public holidays, till June 30 to attend to any urgent assignments. This was informed by the General Administration department on Tuesday.

The only exception for the officers would be on health grounds. In a letter to all the heads of departments, collectors and DMs, additional chief secretary to the government Surendra Kumar said as the swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers is scheduled on June 12, there will be a lot of activities at different levels of the government.

“In view of this, it is imperative to attend to any urgent assignments that may emerge in the coming days. Therefore, no government official will be allowed to avail leave or permitted to leave the headquarters, except on health grounds,” the letter said.