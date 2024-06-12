Odisha to have two deputy chief ministers after 25 years

BHUBANESWAR: The first BJP government, which will take oath on Wednesday, will have two deputy chief ministers. As announced by party observer and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, six-time MLA from Patnagarh KV Singh Deo and newly-elected member from Nimapara Pravati Parida will be the deputies of Chief Minister designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

After 25 years, Odisha will have two deputy chief ministers. The last time such an arrangement was put in place when Hemananda Biswal (1995-98) and Basanta Biswal (1995-99) were deputy chief ministers in the Congress government led by Janaki Ballav Patnaik.

A prominent BJP leader, Singh Deo (67) has been elected six times as a member of the legislative Assembly from Patnagarh. Born into the erstwhile royal family of the princely state of Patna, Singh Deo was cabinet minister of Industry and Public Enterprise from 2000 to 2004 and minister for Urban Development and Public Enterprise from 2004 to 2009 in the Naveen Patnaik government until the BJD snapped ties with BJP in 2009.

Singh Deo first unsuccessfully contested from Balangir Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket in 1991. Later, he contested from Patnagarh Assembly seat in 1995 and was elected to the legislative Assembly for the first time. Thereafter he was repeatedly elected to the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Assembly.