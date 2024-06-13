Odisha: Eight first-time MLAs appointed as ministers

BHUBANESWAR: The oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan here marked a significant shift in the political landscape of Odisha as eight first-time MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the state’s maiden BJP government.

The newly-appointed ministers represented diverse backgrounds and regions across Odisha. While Nimapara MLA Pravati Parida became the first woman deputy chief minister of the state, Brajarajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari, Chilika MLA Prithviraj Harichandan, Gopalpur MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Morada MLA Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra took oath as cabinet ministers.

Similarly, Sukinda MLA Pradeep Bala Samanta, Polasara MLA Gokulananda Mallik and Paradip MLA Sampad Chandra Swain were administered oath as ministers of state (independent charge).

A native of Terunida village in Puri, Parida (57) had joined BJP after practising law for many years. She first served as the women’s wing president of the BJP in Odisha and unsuccessfully contested from Nimapara thrice earlier.

Among the newly-elected MLAs, Pujari (64) was elected to Lok Sabha from Bargarh constituency in 2019. He was the president of BJP’s state unit from 2006 to 2009. He unsuccessfully fought from Brajrajnagar Assembly seat in 2000, 2004 and 2009 polls before emerging victorious this time.

Son of Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Prithiviraj Harichandan has served as the state general secretary and vice-president of BJP in the past. In 2019, he lost to BJD’s Prasanta Jagadev, who has been elected on a BJP ticket from Khurda constituency this time.

A resident of Golanthara village in Ganjam district, Jena (57) has won the election for the first time from Gopalpur. Dr Mahapatra defeated BJD’s Preetinanda Kanungo, wife of former MLA Rajkishore Das. In 2019 polls, he had lost to Das by a slender margin.

Among the MoS (independent charge), Bal Samanta (66) of Sukindagarh in Jajpur has been rewarded for defeating former minister Pritiranjan Gharai. Mallik (48), a resident of Gholapur in Ganjam district, defeated former minister Srikanta Sahu. Mallik had earlier unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections on a BJP ticket and 2014 polls as a Congress candidate.

A resident of Rangiagarh in Jagatsinghpur, Swain (38) holds an MBA degree from Magnus School of Business. He defeated BJD’s Gitanjali Routray after having lost to the latter’s husband Sambit Routray in 2019.