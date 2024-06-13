Odisha: Team Mohan Majhi takes charge

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha politics turned a new page on Wednesday with the BJP forming its first government under the leadership of senior tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi after dislodging the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD which was in power for a record five successive terms.

Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of office to Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Union ministers and nine chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik was also in attendance.

Majhi became the 16th chief minister of the state and third from the tribal community after Giridhar Gamang and Hemananda Biswal.

Apart from Majhi, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, who have been appointed as deputy chief ministers, were among the 15 ministers to take oath.

“Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (Independent Charge) on the recommendation of the Chief Minister. Strength of the council of ministers is 16 including the Chief Minister, which is within 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly as prescribed by the Sarkaria Commission,” said a Raj Bhavan communique.

Eight ministers have been given cabinet rank. Suresh Pujari from Brajrajnagar, Rabinarayan Nayak from Kuchinda, Nityanada Gond from Umerkote, Krushna Chandra Patra from Dhenkanal, Prithiviraj Harichandan from Chilika, Mukesh Mahaling from Loisinga, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena from Gopalpur and Krishna Chandra Mahapatra from Morada have got cabinet berths.

The five ministers of state (independent charge) include Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia from Jashipur, Suryabanshi Suraj from Dhamnagar, Pradeep Bal Samanta from Sukinda, Gokulanada Mallik from Polsara and Sampad Chandra Swain from Paradip.

While a delegation of top state BJP leaders had gone to Naveen Nivas, the residence of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday to invite him to the swearing-in ceremony, CM-designate Majhi also called on Naveen on Wednesday and requested him to join the event. Naveen assured him he would attend the ceremony and he kept his word. After the ceremony, the prime minister exchanged pleasantries with Naveen on the dais and thanked him for attending the function.

After taking oath, the new chief minister Majhi took to his X handle thanking Lord Jagannath and the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve them. “With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath and under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ‘Developed Odisha’ will be formed,” he said.

Team Mohan takes charge

The hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people will be fulfilled. The BJP is committed to Odia Asmita and Odia culture, he stated.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan were present. Chief Ministers of nine BJP ruled states including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Goa CM Pramod Sawant also attended the function.