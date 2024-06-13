One more child dies, suspected diphtheria toll 4

BERHAMPUR: A mysterious disease, suspected to be diphtheria, claimed another life at Manuspadar village under Kasipur block of Rayagada district on Tuesday.

The latest victim was identified as 15-year-old Kaliram Majhi. With this, the death toll of the unknown disease reached four in Manuspadar.

Outbreak of the disease started in the village since the last one week. So far, the disease has claimed lives of Purni Majhi (10), Narendra Majhi (4) and Dasa Majhi (10).

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Rayagada Dr Lalmohan Routray confirmed the deaths and said four other kids were admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Tuesday. Those undergoing treatment are Pabitra Majhi (6), Mahendra Majhi (5), Palasi Majhi (12) and Jayaram Majhi(5).

The CDMO further said, “Blood samples of the affected kids have been collected and sent to Bhubaneswar for test to ascertain the disease. The symptoms suggest that the disease might be diphtheria. However, we are waiting for the test report which is expected to arrive in a week’s time,” he added. Sources said some other kids in the village have developed similar symptoms but are reluctant to come to the DHH reportedly due to financial constraints. However, a health team from the DHH and a mobile squad led by child specialist Dr Mamata Choudhury were sent to the village on Wednesday, said Routray.

The health team which reached the village on the day, reportedly found one Dhamu Majhi (61) with similar symptoms. The team has started treating Dhamu and also distributed medicines among the villagers.

The CDMO said a specialist team from Bhubaneswar is expected to reach Rayagada on Wednesday night to treat the four kids undergoing treatment at the DHH. The team would also visit Manuspadar village to take stock of the situation.

Notably, in February this year, four persons of K. Korala in Kashipur reportedly died due to an unidentified disease which also infected around 50 people in the village. The deceased were aged between 43 and 59 years. Though the affected persons recovered, the district health officials could not identify the disease which was suspected to be diarrhoea.