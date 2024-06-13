Paradip MLA’s elevation as minister hailed

PARADIP: Residents of Paradip, especially from the village of Rangiagada, are in a celebratory mood following the announcement that Paradip MLA Sampad Chandra Swain, 38, has been appointed as a minister in the newly formed BJP government.

The celebrations included distributing sweets, dancing, and setting off firecrackers throughout the Paradip Assembly constituency.

Swain, a first-time MLA, has been inducted as a minister due to his strong public support and organisational skills. An MBA, Swain has been affiliated with the BJP for the past decade, playing a crucial role in strengthening the party’s presence in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur district. Despite his loss in the 2019 election, Swain won in 2024 with 84,518 votes, defeating BJD candidate Geetanjali Routray.

Swain’s induction is expected to bring an end to local corruption and accelerate development in Paradip, said sarpanch of Paradipgarh Panchayat Sasmita Behera. “We are very happy. This marks the end of the 35-year-old political dominance of the late Damodar Rout,” Behera said.

Local BJP leader Subrat Pradhan saidm “Swain’s inclusion in the government has made local people happy.”