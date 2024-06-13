Swearing-in ceremony: Traffic chaos on Bhubaneswar roads

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital reeled under massive traffic jams as commuters bore the brunt of the city police’s unpreparedness during the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government at Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.

Chaotic congestions were witnessed in Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, VSS Nagar, Mancheswar, Chandrasekharpur, Patia and several other important places as vehicles were stranded due to the rush at the mega event.

The heavy rush of supporters to the venue also slowed down the convoys of the VVIPs such as central ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Major roads of the city were choked from 2 pm onwards and absence of planning exacerbated the situation. Vehicular movement came to a standstill especially after the oath-taking ceremony which concluded at 5 pm. A commuter said it took him almost two hours to reach Rasulgarh Square from Nandankanan Road on his two-wheeler.

Commuters travelling in cars faced a harrowing experience as they were unable to negotiate the unprecedented traffic. Citizens alleged that police did not bother to clear illegal parking which could have eased the traffic congestion to some extent.

Sources said BJP supporters and workers arrived in the city from various parts of the state in over 5,000 vehicles including buses. The arrival and departure of thousands of visitors aggravated the situation and the traffic rush remained in the city throughout the day.

“Traffic had to be regulated and commuters were stopped during the movement of more than 20 carcades of VVIPs and Z+ security protectees to Janata Maidan. Police personnel were sent to areas experiencing heavy traffic snarls to clear the congestion,” said a police officer.