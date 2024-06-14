Congress welcomes opening of four gates of Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Mohan Majhi government to open all the four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri. OPCC vice-president Sibananda Ray said the decision of the government will help thousands of devotees of Lord Jagannath to have smooth darshan.

“The Congress had demanded opening of the four gates of the Jagannath temple and organised an agitation at Puri for this reason. The party had also organised a Tulasi Yatra from all district headquarter towns,” he said.