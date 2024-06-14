Jajpur: One killed, two injured in separate mishaps

JAJPUR: A 35-year-old man was killed and two others including a minor girl sustained critical injuries in separate road accidents in Jajpur on Thursday.

In the first incident, Dhaneswar Sutar, a resident of Malipur village was killed after his motorcycle collided head-on with another two-wheeler near Dakbunglow Chhak at Thalkudi on Mangalpur-Jajpur road in Mangalpur. Dhaneswar was returning home when the incident took place. The other biker, Gokulananda sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and was initially taken to a local hospital from where doctors referred him to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, police registered a case and sent Sutar’s body for postmortem.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a truck near Barabati Chhak on NH-16 in Dharmasala. The victim, Kajan Swain of Damodarpur is a Plus II student. Swain was waiting for a bus at the Barabati Chhak to go for tuition when the truck hit her. She was initially rushed to the Dharmasala community health centre and later shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after her condition worsened. Dharmasala police have registered a case and investigation is underway.