BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Mohan Charan Majhi government has taken the saddle, the chief minister’s office (CMO) is poised to function from the state guest house for the next few days till his office in the third floor of the Lok Seva Bhawan is ready.

Official sources said, the CMO is being properly renovated and refurbished after which chief minister Majhi will move in. The walls of the chamber in which the chief minister holds office were freshly painted after the election results were declared. But a source pointed out that the chamber and its allied offices need more renovation.

On his second day in office, chief minister Majhi went to the state guest house after returning from his visit to Puri. The first floor of the state guest house has been temporarily converted into CMO. Two senior officials from the CMO, additional secretaries Subhransu Mishra and Lala Manoj Ray assisted the chief minister in his official works on Thursday.

After taking oath on Wednesday, Majhi had presided over the first cabinet meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan. But he had not visited the chamber earmarked for the chief minister on third floor. After beginning work from the guest house, the chief minister called several senior officials and issued directions for immediate completion of the CMO. He also held separate discussions with officials of the Housing and Urban Development department.