Odisha HC sets June 16 date for CHSE to mend lapses

CUTTACK: The vacation bench of Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to issue at the earliest revised marksheets of 68 students of Dayavihar Higher Secondary School at Kanas in Puri district in whose case internal marks awarded to them in each of the subjects had not been uploaded in their marksheets when their Plus II results were declared on May 26.

Rojalin Pattanaik and 67 others had moved the court as they were unable to apply for e-admission into undergraduate course under Student Academic Management System (SAMS) in the higher education institutions for the academic session 2024-25.

Advocate Hrudananda Mohapatra representing the 68 students sought the court’s direction for timely issue of revised marksheets as the last day for submission of application for admission into UG courses for academic session 2024-25 under SAMS was fixed to June 17.

While disposing of the petition on Wednesday, the bench of Justice MS Raman said, “Considering the submissions made and taking into the fact that this court remains closed for summer vacation and shall reopen on June 18, 2024 and bearing in mind the career of the students, it is deemed proper to direct the Council for Higher Secondary Education ( CHSE) to take steps to upload the revised mark sheets as early as possible, preferably, on or before 16th June, 2024 so that the petitioners can avail the opportunity to apply for e-admission under the project of SAMS.”

“It is hoped and trusted that considering the difficulty faced by the petitioners-students of Dayavihar Higher Secondary School, Kanas for no fault of theirs, pragmatic decision shall be taken by the CHSE,” Justice Raman added in the order.

The court posted the matter to June 18 and also directed state counsel Baibaswata Panigrahi to obtain instruction with regard to possibility of extension of last date as fixed for making application in respect of students of the Dayavihar Higher Secondary School from the Director, Higher Education, Odisha.