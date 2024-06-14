Odisha: SOA teams up with IMGENEX for research

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University has collaborated with city-based IMGENEX India Pvt Ltd, one of the eastern region’s leading biotechnology companies, for promoting research and development in industrial-related research programmes.

The research programmes will involve SOA’s Centre for Industrial Biotechnology Research (CIBR) and IMGENEX India’s state-of-the-art research and development facility operating at its Infocity complex here. IMGENEX India is one of the largest producers of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies in the country.

As per the agreement, IMGENEX and CIBR will conduct joint task force studies and projects under state, national and international grants while the latter will provide its facility for clinical trials of diagnostic and therapeutic products.

SOA will also allow IMGENEX research personnel as co-guide for supervision of PhD work. The two organisations will also conduct refresher courses, orientation, internship and workshops on advanced topics or subjects related to public health emergencies.

An MoU was signed between VC of SOA Prof Pradipta Nanda and managing director of IMGENEX Sujay Singh.