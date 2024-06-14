OERC directs Vedanta to furnish data on fly ash cost

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has directed Vedanta Limited to furnish relevant documents along with its monthly claim of fly ash transportation charges to the commission for reimbursement by the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO).

Disposing of a petition filed by Vedanta claiming reimbursement of Rs 8.31 crore from GRIDCO, the bulk power purchase from one unit (Unit-II) of Vedanta’s 4x600 MW thermal power plant at Jharsuguda, the two-member commission comprising officiating chairperson G Mohapatra and member SK Ray Mohapatra asked the petitioner to find out the cost of transportation of fly ash on a monthly basis conciliation at the end of the year basing on the audited accounts and end-user certificate.

“We are of the view that the transportation cost of fly ash per tonne from each generating unit would be averaged out since the fly ash of all the generating units taken together is transported to multiple destinations. Therefore, transportation cost per tonne should be found out from the monthly transportation bill of fly ash transported from the power plant i.e. from all the units taken together which shows total cost incurred by Vedanta,” the commission said.