OERC directs Vedanta to furnish data on fly ash cost

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has directed Vedanta Limited to furnish relevant documents along with its monthly claim of fly ash transportation charges to the commission for reimbursement by the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO).
Disposing of a petition filed by Vedanta claiming reimbursement of Rs 8.31 crore from GRIDCO, the bulk power purchase from one unit (Unit-II) of Vedanta’s 4x600 MW thermal power plant at Jharsuguda, the two-member commission comprising officiating chairperson G Mohapatra and member SK Ray Mohapatra asked the petitioner to find out the cost of transportation of fly ash on a monthly basis conciliation at the end of the year basing on the audited accounts and end-user certificate.
“We are of the view that the transportation cost of fly ash per tonne from each generating unit would be averaged out since the fly ash of all the generating units taken together is transported to multiple destinations. Therefore, transportation cost per tonne should be found out from the monthly transportation bill of fly ash transported from the power plant i.e. from all the units taken together which shows total cost incurred by Vedanta,” the commission said.
The amount of fly ash generated from the Unit-II and deposited in its silo is to be measured for a month. If there is no mechanism for such measurement then normative quantum of ash generation of the IPP Unit-II should be found out based on the quantum of power generated from that unit in a month, normative station heat rate, gross caloric values of coal and ash content of the coal used, the order said.
Accordingly, the charges for fly ash transportation for a month shall be calculated and claimed by Vedanta corresponding to state’s share of power considering the transportation cost per tonne of fly ash and amount of fly ash generated from Unit- II in a month.
GRIDCO shall reimburse the same after verification of the relevant documents required for this purpose, subject to yearly conciliation at the end of the year basing on the audited accounts and end user certificate.
Vedanta has submitted that 10.92 lakh tonne out of 27.54 lakh tonne of fly ash generated has been transported/utilised by March 2024.
The total ash stored in ponds is 3.69 million tonne which is to be utilised/disposed of by Vedanta. The tentative monthly ash generation corresponding to the state share of power supply is 1.3 lakh tonne.