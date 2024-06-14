PVTGs in Mayurbhanj reach 98 per cent voter turnout milestone

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has achieved a milestone in the simultaneous General Elections 2024, with an impressive 98.61 per cent voter turnout among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). This high participation rate is believed to be a result of concerted efforts by the district administration to engage and educate the tribal communities about their electoral rights.

Following the Election Commission of India’s directives, the district administration initiated various Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. These efforts included extensive awareness campaigns in tribal hamlets and special registration drives to ensure the inclusion of PVTGs in the electoral rolls.

District collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde informed about the successful implementation of these initiatives. A total of 55 PVTG-specific polling booths were established, where the majority of the tribal community members cast their votes, demonstrating their commitment to exercising their fundamental rights.

“To enhance awareness and participation, the administration employed local dialects and the Santhali language in their communication strategies. Special summary revision camps were organised across areas inhabited by PVTGs, facilitating their registration on the electoral rolls,” he stated.