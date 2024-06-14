PVTGs in Mayurbhanj reach 98 per cent voter turnout milestone

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has achieved a milestone in the simultaneous General Elections 2024, with an impressive 98.61 per cent voter turnout among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). This high participation rate is believed to be a result of concerted efforts by the district administration to engage and educate the tribal communities about their electoral rights.
Following the Election Commission of India’s directives, the district administration initiated various Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. These efforts included extensive awareness campaigns in tribal hamlets and special registration drives to ensure the inclusion of PVTGs in the electoral rolls.
District collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde informed about the successful implementation of these initiatives. A total of 55 PVTG-specific polling booths were established, where the majority of the tribal community members cast their votes, demonstrating their commitment to exercising their fundamental rights.
“To enhance awareness and participation, the administration employed local dialects and the Santhali language in their communication strategies. Special summary revision camps were organised across areas inhabited by PVTGs, facilitating their registration on the electoral rolls,” he stated.
Campaign materials and short songs in tribal languages were also produced to connect with the tribal voters effectively. Interactive methods such as street plays, folk media, IEC campaigns, and quiz competitions were organised in schools and colleges to engage young voters, the collector further informed.
Model polling stations provided facilities like spacious waiting areas, water pitchers, colourful rangolis, selfie booths, carpets, and wheelchairs to ensure a smooth voting process, Shinde added.
The ECI reported a voter turnout of 75.79 per cent for the Mayurbhanj constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with an overall turnout of 77 per cent. The constituency had 17,42,674 registered voters, including 8,63,419 males, 8,79,175 females, and 80 from the third gender.
