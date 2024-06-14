Raja Mahotsav at OTDC

BHUBANESWAR: Celebration of ‘Raja Mahotsav’ began at Odisha Tourism Development Corporation’s Pantha Nivas in the city on Thursday. The three-day celebration was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Ekamra MLA Babu Singh.

As part of the celebration, OTDC has made special arrangements for sale of Raja delicacies. Traditional swings have been set up at Pantha Nivas and ‘mehndi’ artists invited to decorate the hands of women during the festival free of cost. Besides, three ‘Pitha on Wheels’ vans will be stationed at Master Canteen, KIIT Square and ITER from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 7 pm.

On Friday, Raja Pitha counters will be set up at Silver City Boat Club, Cuttack, ISBT Cafe and Nimantran restaurant in Bhubaneswar which will remain open till June 16. Among others, director of OTDC Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav and general manager Lalatendu Sahoo were present.