Cuttack: Miscreants hurl bomb at Baptist Church

CUTTACK: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a bomb at the Baptist Church on Mission Road near Buxi Bazaar here late on Friday night.

Sources said members of the church were holding a meeting when the explosion occurred on its premises at around 10 pm. Though no one noticed the bomb being hurled, the explosion caused substantial damage on the concrete floor of the church.

“We heard the explosion and on rushing to the spot, found the working members gathered near the damaged site,” locals said adding, it was likely caused to create disturbance in the locality.

On being informed, a team of Cantonment police reached the spot and launched an investigation. “The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” police said.