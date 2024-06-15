Odisha Cabinet: Portfolios not announced even after two days

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in portfolio allocation even after two days of the Mohan Majhi cabinet taking oath seems to have left the ministers in nervous anticipation.

The portfolios were expected to be announced on Thursday, but it did not happen. Earlier on Friday, cabinet minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed mediapersons that the distribution has already been done and announcement of the list from the Governor’s house was likely to be made anytime. The list was still not released till late in the night.

Chief Minister Majhi, however, said allocation of portfolios have been completed and will be announced soon. Some state BJP leaders who are in the know of things said that the allocation of portfolios has already been made and clearance from the central leadership is being awaited.

The delay, meanwhile, has started to get tongues wagging. Sources said all the ministers except Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo do not have any experience in administrative matters and the leadership is taking into account all aspects before making the announcement.