Odisha: CB to issue SOPs for registration of cases under three new laws

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) is scheduled to come in force on July 1, Odisha Police’s Crime Branch has decided to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the methods that must be followed while investigating and registering cases under the three new laws.

Sources said the agency will issue more than 30 circulars/SOPs to sensitise the police officers about the process they must adhere to during investigation and registration of cases under BNS, BNSS and BSA. The SOPs will contain various information like forensic examination of the crime scene is mandatory in offences punishable with seven years of imprisonment or more, carrying out videography and others. “A committee led by CB ADG Arun Bothra is preparing the SOPs and the circulars on BNS, BNSS and BSA, while a state-level steering committee headed by chief secretary is supervising the implementation of the three new laws,” said DGP, Arun Kumar Sarangi.

The SOP will be circulated to all the SPs/DCPs who will further delegate it to the investigating officers in the police stations across the state.

The state police has also planned to collaborate with the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) to provide refresher courses to the police personnel on BNS, BNSS and BSA, which will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.