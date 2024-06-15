Odisha: CB to issue SOPs for registration of cases under three new laws

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) is scheduled to come in force on July 1, Odisha Police’s Crime Branch has decided to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the methods that must be followed while investigating and registering cases under the three new laws.
Sources said the agency will issue more than 30 circulars/SOPs to sensitise the police officers about the process they must adhere to during investigation and registration of cases under BNS, BNSS and BSA. The SOPs will contain various information like forensic examination of the crime scene is mandatory in offences punishable with seven years of imprisonment or more, carrying out videography and others. “A committee led by CB ADG Arun Bothra is preparing the SOPs and the circulars on BNS, BNSS and BSA, while a state-level steering committee headed by chief secretary is supervising the implementation of the three new laws,” said DGP, Arun Kumar Sarangi.
The SOP will be circulated to all the SPs/DCPs who will further delegate it to the investigating officers in the police stations across the state.
The state police has also planned to collaborate with the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) to provide refresher courses to the police personnel on BNS, BNSS and BSA, which will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.
Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) has been providing training to the investigating officers (IOs) since February this year. The state police academy’s training programme is in the final stages. The course offered by NLUO will provide the IOs with an opportunity to refresh their learning, sources said. So far, BPSPA has trained about 70 IOs across the state.
They are now acting as master trainers and providing training to the police officers in their respective districts. Sources said there are over 5,500 IOs in the state and most of them have received training on BNS, BNSS and BSA. Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday held a meeting with chief secretaries and DGPs of all the states to know about the preparedness regarding implementation of the three new laws.
