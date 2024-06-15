Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts ‘Raja’ celebration

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time, Odisha’s ‘Raja’ festival was celebrated by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The celebration provided a unique glimpse of Odia culture and lifestyle to the participants.

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the cultural performances which included Raja songs and dance performances such as Mayurbhanj Chhau, Sambalpuri and Karma dance.

As part of the celebrations, ‘Raja Doli’ (swings) decorated with flowers and mango leaves were set up. Mehendi artists were invited and Odia delicacies including various types of ‘pitha’ apart from ‘sherbet’ and ‘paan’ were arranged for the participants. The three-day-long agricultural festival is celebrated during the onset of monsoons.