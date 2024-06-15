Swachh survey: Be ready for assessment, Odisha govt tells ULBs

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all its urban local bodies (ULBs) to remain prepared for Swachh Survekshan 2024 field assessment of the progress they have made in cleanliness and other parameters. The field assessment of the survey will be done in Phase III from July 5 onwards.

Officials in Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department said as per the direction of the national mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Roopa Mishra, the state mission director, municipal commissioners and executive officers are required to ensure that all staff of sanitaiton and waste management facilities are sensitised in advance to ensure smooth assessment of claims made by the ULBs about the progress they have made in cleanliness.

Like previous year, assessors will visit cities to conduct independent validation of the progress claimed by the ULBs. This time the focus will be on assessment of the complete value chain of waste management at ‘bulk waste generators.’

The assessment agency will validate all aspects of waste management including collection, transportation, processing and final disposal of waste generated by the bulk waste generators within the ULB jurisdiction.