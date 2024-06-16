After 53 years, Rath Yatra in Odisha to be a two-day affair this time

BHUBANESWAR: Devotees will get an opportunity to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra twice during the Rath Yatra this year.

This will be happening after a gap of 53 years, with the last such arrangement being made in 1971 in view of a specific celestial arrangement. However, devotees will not be able to see the Trinity in the ‘Nabajaubana’.

As per the calendar of temple ‘nitis’, while ‘Ratha Agyanmala Bije’ will be observed on July 6, ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’, ‘Netra Utsav’ and the ‘Rath Yatra’ fall on one day - July 7. While for the sake of the ritual, the chariots will be pulled for a short distance on July 7, the three deities will be taken to the Shree Gundicha temple on July 8. This is because against the normal 15 days of ‘Anasara’ - when the three deities recuperate after falling ill following a bath with 108 pitchers of holy water during Snana Purnima - the period is for 13 days this year as per the almanac.

A member of the Mukti Mandap, the highest seat of scholars of the temple, informed that despite the Anasara period being 13 days this time, it has to be observed for 15 days and not less as per the Bamadev Samhita and Niladri Mahodaya records. While Snana Purnima is on June 22, Anasara of 15 days ends on July 6. Since Nabajaubana Darshan and Rath Yatra are falling on the same day, all the nitis will be rescheduled.