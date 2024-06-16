Miscreants barge into church in Odisha, thrash priests, loot Rs 3 lakh

ROURKELA: More than a dozen of masked miscreants barged into a church, assaulted two priests and looted about Rs 3 lakh at Jharabahal village under Brahmani Tarang police limits in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The incident took place at the Catholic Church under Lathikata block. The miscreants armed with sharp weapons, sticks and iron rods entered the church and severely assaulted Narial Bilung (51) and Albis Xalxo (72). Then they tied the two priests and locked them in separate rooms. After collecting around Rs 3 lakh, they escaped from the scene.

Later, the injured priests were admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital. The incident triggered strong resentment among the church followers.

Deputy SP Nirmal Mohapatra led a police team to the spot on Saturday and took stock of the situation. With the help of scientific team and dog squad, investigation is underway, he said. He asserted that the culprits would be arrested shortly.

As per preliminary investigation, cash amounting to about Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh was looted. The injured priests were admitted to RGH for treatment and investigation was underway, he added.