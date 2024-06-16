Portfolio suspense ends, Odisha CM keeps home, finance

BHUBANESWAR: The long wait for distribution of portfolios among the newly-formed council of ministers led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi came to an end on Saturday with Governor Raghubar Das assigning departments to 16 ministers on advise of the CM.

The chief minister has kept weighty departments like Home, General Administration and Public Grievance, Finance, Water Resources, Planning and Convergence, Information and Public Relation and departments not specifically assigned to other ministers. This is perhaps for the first time, a chief minister has preferred to keep Information and Public Relation department, an important wing of the government, with him.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has been given two important portfolios of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Power. Singh Deo will have the onerous task of fulfilling the party’s promise of providing a support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to the farmers and meeting the rapidly increasing power demands of the state. As expected deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has got Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism.

Of the eight ministers in cabinet rank, senior leader and Brajrajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari has the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Kuchinda MLA Rabi Narayan Naik has emerged a favourite of the party as he was given two crucial departments like Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply. Naik will be responsible for ensuring pipe water supply to all households of the state, which is lagging behind in all-India ranking.

Loisinga MLA Mukesh Mahaling has been assigned the vital Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Electronic and Information Technology departments. The much sought-after Housing and Urban Development department has gone to Morada MLA Krushna Chandra Mohapatra along with Public Enterprise.