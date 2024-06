BERHAMPUR : A 90-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries when a fire engulfed her thatched house in Mathura village under Harabhanga block in Boudh district late Saturday night. The victim, Kaushalya Bagarti, has been admitted to Boudh district headquarters hospital with 80 per cent burns on her body.

Sources revealed that unidentified miscreants allegedly set the two-room house of Duryodhan Nayak on fire. While Duryodhan and his wife managed to escape from one room, his mother Kaushalya was trapped in the other.

Duryodhan broke open Kaushalya’s room and rescued her in critical condition. Duryodhan alleged the fire was an act of arson committed while the family was sleeping.

Duryodhan urged police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.