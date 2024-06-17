Bulk waste generators challenge for BMC ahead of Swachh survey

BHUBANESWAR : With many bulk waste generators (BWGs) reportedly failing to comply with BMC’s waste disposal norms, the civic body could face a challenge during the ensuing field assessment of Swachh Survekshan 2024 next month.

The field assessment of the survey in urban local bodies across the state will be done from July 5 onwards with a focus on complete value chain of waste management of bulk waste generators. The assessors will validate all aspects of waste management including collection, transportation, processing and final disposal of waste generated by the bulk waste generators within the ULB jurisdiction.

However, this could put the BMC in a tight spot as many BWGs in the city are allegedly not following the waste disposal norms of the civic body properly. The BWGs include hotels, eateries, commercial buildings, industries and residential apartments many of which do not follow BMC’s norm of waste segregation and garbage handover process strictly.

According to sources, out of 700 tonne of waste generated in the city, around half goes to micro composting centres (MCCs) and material recovery facilities (MRFs) for treatment through door-to-door segregation and collection. However, the remaining are mixed garbage mostly generated by the BWGs.

After waste dumping at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School resulted in a garbage hill in the heart of the city leading to widespread anger among nearby residents in November last year, BMC officials blamed BWGs failure to comply to the sanitation norms.

The civic body has also come up with Safa App to facilitate BWGs to handover garbage to waste collection vans. However, in the absence of adequate enforcement, a number of BWGs continue to dump waste at random places including open drains.

BMC officials said the civic body has already initiated process to sensitise BWGs and begin appropriate enforcement. Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said around 600 bulk waste generators, generating about 100 tonne waste, have been identified.

The civic body is sensitising and helping them on proper waste segregation and disposal to strengthen the city’s waste management and cleanliness efforts. Notably, the state capital had made a significant stride in the national ranking of cities with population of 1 lakh and above in Swachh Survekshan last year, improving its position from 80 in 2022 to 34 in 2023 - a leap of 46 ranks.

Trash trouble