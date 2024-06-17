Diphtheria spreads tentacles, health teams visit affected village in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The diphtheria outbreak in Kashipur area of Rayagada district continues unabated with one more child being detected with the bacterial infection on Sunday. With this, the number of patients has touched 15.

The disease has so far claimed the lives of five children in Manuspadar village. While one case has been clinically confirmed, the rest four are suspected as their bodies were cremated before their samples could be drawn and sent for test.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said 15 children and adolescents have been so far detected with the bacterial infection and four among them are undergoing treatment. They are under medication and their condition is stable, he said.

A special team of health officials and experts from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) reached Manuspadar village to take stock of the situation following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Separate teams of doctors led by chief district medical and public health officers of Kalahandi and Rayagada have been sent to the village for investigation. Mobile health teams are visiting door-to-door and conducting a survey to find out if there are any suspected cases. A team from the health directorate also visited the village to find the reasons behind the spread of the disease,” Dr Mishra said.