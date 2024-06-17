Mamita Meher murder: Kantabanji MLA Bag supports family demand for probe by CBI

BALANGIR : The family of Mamita Meher, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021, demanded a CBI probe into the case alleging the investigation is not making much headway following the death of prime accused, Gobinda Sahu in jail.

Newly-elected MLA of Kantabanji Laxman Bag met Mamita’s family at Jharni in Turekela block of Balangir district, during which the latter’s father, Surendra demanded a probe by the apex investigating body of the country into the case. “We are waiting for justice. The new government should hand over the case to CBI,” said Surendra. Mamita worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. The 24-year-old was killed following her abduction allegedly by Gobind, who was the managing committee president of the educational institution. The murder of the young woman teacher had sent shockwaves across the state.