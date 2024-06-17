Mamita Meher murder: Kantabanji MLA Bag supports family demand for probe by CBI

BALANGIR : The family of Mamita Meher, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021, demanded a CBI probe into the case alleging the investigation is not making much headway following the death of prime accused, Gobinda Sahu in jail.
Newly-elected MLA of Kantabanji Laxman Bag met Mamita’s family at Jharni in Turekela block of Balangir district, during which the latter’s father, Surendra demanded a probe by the apex investigating body of the country into the case. “We are waiting for justice. The new government should hand over the case to CBI,” said Surendra. Mamita worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. The 24-year-old was killed following her abduction allegedly by Gobind, who was the managing committee president of the educational institution. The murder of the young woman teacher had sent shockwaves across the state.
Opposition parties had targeted the BJD government alleging Gobinda’s nexus with Dibya Shankar Mishra, the then home minister. Mamita had gone missing on October 8, 2021. Alleging involvement of Gobinda in the matter, her family had lodged a complaint with police. On October 19, Mamita’s bones were exhumed from a site for a stadium on the school premises in the presence of police.
Meanwhile, Bag said the incident occurred when BJD was in power. “At that time the BJP had demanded a high-level probe into the case. I will raise the issue before the government and recommend a CBI inquiry as demanded by Mamita’s parents,” he said.