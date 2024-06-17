Man killed by brother-in-law during hunting trip in Odisha's Gajapati

BERHAMPUR : A 49-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law during a hunting trip in Bhaliagani village within Mohana police limits in Gajapati district. The deceased, identified as Kailash Nayak, was reportedly killed by Udaya Nayak (51).

Sources said that on Saturday evening, Kailash, Udaya, and 10 others went to a nearby forest to hunt animals for a feast in celebration of Raja festival. While aiming at an animal, Udaya allegedly fired a shot that hit Kailash, who died instantly.

The others fled the scene upon seeing Kailash fall. When Kailash did not return, his family began searching for him and found his body with bullet wounds in the early hours of Sunday. They immediately informed the police. Udaya later surrendered to the authorities with the country gun. While police seized the body for autopsy and are questioning Udaya, Kailash’s family alleged that Udaya murdered him over an old land dispute and fabricated the hunting story to mislead investigators.

Police stated that the exact cause of Kailash’s death would be determined after the autopsy report. Further investigation is on.