Monsoon progress in four days, mercury to dip in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The southwest monsoon will advance into more parts of Odisha in next four days, leading to rainfall activity and dip in day temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said maximum day temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C in many parts of the state within three to four days.
Reeling under soaring temperatures, people are expected to receive some respite as the national weather forecaster has not issued any heatwave warning for Odisha in next six days. However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in parts of the state till Wednesday.
The monsoon had reached Odisha on June 8 and covered some parts of Malkangiri district before losing steam. The IMD said Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) index is currently in phase-VII, which affected the advancement of monsoon in the country. However, the MJO is likely to weaken in the coming days.
Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar during next four to five days, said the IMD.
On the day, Nuapada was the hottest at 43 degree Celsius followed by Boudh (42 degree C) and Bhubaneswar (40.8 degree C). Cuttack recorded 38.5 degree C. High humidity added to the heat misery of residents of the twin cities. On Sunday, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 64 per cent and 73 per cent humidity respectively.