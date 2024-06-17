Monsoon progress in four days, mercury to dip in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The southwest monsoon will advance into more parts of Odisha in next four days, leading to rainfall activity and dip in day temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said maximum day temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C in many parts of the state within three to four days.

Reeling under soaring temperatures, people are expected to receive some respite as the national weather forecaster has not issued any heatwave warning for Odisha in next six days. However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in parts of the state till Wednesday.