Newly elected MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo assures roadmap for Dharmasala development

JAJPUR : The newly-elected MLA of Dharmasala, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has said he will design a roadmap for accelerated development of the constituency.

Sahoo, who was elected as an Independent, said he is committed to bring about positive change in all aspects in Dharmasala constituency comprising 54 gram panchayats of Dharmasala and Rasulpur blocks.

The legislator who has opened his doors for his constituents irrespective of party and other affiliations said people are welcome to meet him to air their grievances. “I will not be found wanting in my efforts to address the basic issues of my constituency,” the first-time MLA told this paper.

This is quite contrast to the outgoing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA of Dharmasala Pranab Kumar Balabantray who was inaccessible for the common man. The 38-year-old Sahoo stormed into the Dharmasala seat, a BJD bastion, by defeating Balabantray by a margin of 4,150 votes in the recently concluded elections. “I have become an MLA because of the blessings of the people of Dharmasala. A road map for development of my constituency will be prepared with the help of people. I will usher in a better future for Dharmasala during my tenure,” the youth leader said.

Sahoo plunged into politics five months ago by joining BJP. He then started active campaigning in the constituency and reached out to the electors. His journey was not smooth. Though Sahoo was in BJP, he was denied a party ticket. He filed his nomination as an Independent candidate after resigning from BJP and emerged victorious beating Balabantray.