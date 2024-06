CUTTACK : Commissionerate Police and the management of Cuttack Odia Baptist Church on Sunday said the allegation of a bomb being hurled at the church in Mission Road area here was not true.

“On verification of the CCTV footage, it was found that on Friday night, a teenage boy entered the church campus through the west-side gate which was open. He lit a firecracker which exploded with a loud sound,” said general secretary of Cuttack Oriya Baptist Church Premjit Sabath.

Similarly, Cantonment IIC PK Patnaik said, “Following the allegation, we launched an investigation and found that the bomb hurling charge was false. The CCTV footage showed that after igniting the cracker, the boy fled from the spot.”

No one was injured in the cracker explosion. Besides, there was no damage due the incident. No complaint has been lodged in this connection, the IIC added.