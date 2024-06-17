SiCSem plans plant in Odisha, ties up with IIT

BHUBANESWAR : Chennai-based SiCSem Private Limited has planned to establish a SiC process fabrication and assembly, testing and packaging (ATMP) plant in Odisha.

This will help India become self-sufficient in power semiconductor devices for advanced technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), fast chargers, green energy, photovoltaic inverters, motor controls, and beyond 5G communication.

The company on Saturday collaborated with Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) for research in the field of compound semiconductors.

The first project to be carried out as part of the agreement is to indigenise silicon carbide (SiC) crystal growth at IIT Bhubaneswar. Estimated at a cost Rs 45 crore, the project will bring in the know-how of high volume production of 150 mm and 200 mm SiC wafers.

Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, an expert in semiconductor devices, said the collaboration will promote innovation and self-reliance in SiC crystal growth, and represents a major industry-academia partnership.

The partnership will contribute significantly to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha and the nation’s semiconductor industry in line with India’s Semiconductor Mission, Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, he added.