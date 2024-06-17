Students suffer as KV construction in Odisha's Hinjili delayed

BERHAMPUR : The construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Hinjili remains incomplete nine years after its approval, forcing the school to operate temporarily from the Brundaban Vidyapitha premises.

Despite being in the constituency of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the school’s construction has faced inordinate delay. In 2015, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was tasked with building the KV on approximately 8 acre of land behind Brundaban Vidyapitha at a cost of `28 crore.

However, construction is yet to commence for unknown reasons.

To meet public demand, the KV began operating in 2015 using some classrooms of Brundaban Vidyapitha, a historic high school recently upgraded to a smart school under the Odisha government’s 5-T initiative.

Currently, both institutions share the same campus, each accommodating over 500 students. The influx of new students each year poses challenges of space constraints.

Local leaders, including Ramchandra Badatya, Udaya Behera and Sankarsana Padhy, have appealed to the Union Education Minister to expedite the construction to alleviate the overcrowding and benefit the students of both schools.

Despite repeated attempts, CPWD officials were unavailable for comment.