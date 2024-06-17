Union Minister Baghel lays stress on transfer of tech to farming community

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof SP Singh Baghel on Sunday laid emphasis on transfer of technologies to the farming community for improved farm output and income.

During a visit to the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) here, he said farm research would play a significant role in making India a developed country.

He reviewed freshwater aquaculture research activities being carried out by the institute and the progress of works on the central sector schemes in animal husbandry and fisheries being operated in Odisha.

The union minister was apprised about more than 23 different fish varieties like genetically improved rohu, jayanti, catla, scampi, minor carps, catfishes, murrel, anabas, pearl mussel and various aquaculture systems such as pond culture, bio-floc and aquaponics.