Cybercriminals exploit free electricity scheme with malicious links in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The slew of promises and freebies announced by various political parties during the just-concluded general elections seem to have provided cybercriminals new avenues to swindle money from people.

A spate of incidents has come to the fore where cyber frauds have swindled thousands of rupees from several persons in the capital city by sending malicious links on their mobile phones with fake claims of providing free electricity under a central government scheme.

The links sent to the victims via SMS claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Pradhan Mantri Muft Bijli Yojana under which one crore Indians would get 300 units of free electricity. In the messages, the victims were asked to register themselves using an application and its link was also provided. The online frauds sent malicious messages to the victims from the numbers of their acquaintances whose mobile phones were already hacked by them.