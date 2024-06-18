Land dispute turns fatal: Man hacked to death in Nayagarh, Odisha

NAYAGARH/BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old man, Dandapani Parida, was allegedly hacked to death, while his younger brother and father sustained critical injuries in an attack by another family over a land dispute in Nayagarh district on Sunday.

Police sources said a piece of farmland of the deceased’s father Jagadev Parida of Lathipada village under Itamati police station was allegedly encroached upon by Jagu Rout’s family of Bhutadihi village. This led to a long-standing land dispute between the two families. However, a meeting was scheduled between the elders of the two villages on Monday to resolve the matter.

On Sunday afternoon, the incident occurred when Jagadev and his two sons Dandapani and Pramod were busy working at their sugarcane juice unit in Bhutadihi Chowk. Five members of the accused’s family called Jagadev from his unit and started an argument. When Dandapani and his brother Pramod tried to pacify them, Rout’s family members attacked Dandapani with a sharp weapon, leaving him in a pool of blood.