Odia workers stranded in Muscat seek government help

BHUBANESWAR: Seven Odia migrant workers who are allegedly stranded in Muscat and have also not been paid wages for months have sought the state government’s intervention for their repatriation.

The workers - five from Ganjam district and one each from Khurda and Jagatsinghpur - are said to have been employed with a Muscat-based marine and shipping company.

The workers have alleged that they were assured a monthly salary of Rs 27,130 besides food and accommodation. However, the company did not pay their salaries for four months. When they protested, the company reportedly asked them to return to India by arranging for their own tickets.

Sunil Behera, Sandip Sahu, Ramchandra Sethu, Beera Dudishty Reddy, and Sameera Jena, all from Ganjam and Bairagi Charan Palei of Khurda and Rakesh Mohapatra of Jagatsinghpur had secured jobs as pipe fabricators through a local agent Sonam Patra. The workers reportedly had paid the agent Rs 1.2 lakh each in February this year. They started working in the company on March 18.