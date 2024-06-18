Odisha Govt: District collectors to decide on school reopening amid heatwave

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the prevailing hot and humid conditions, the state government on Monday said the decision on reopening of schools will be taken by collectors keeping in view the prevailing weather in their respective districts.

A direction to this effect was issued by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, “After summer vacation, schools in the state are scheduled to reopen from June 18. However, the heatwave is still persisting in some parts. Accordingly, the collectors have been asked to take a decision on reopening of schools or change in timing for Class I to XII in all government, aided and private schools taking the weather conditions of their districts into consideration.”

In districts where the weather is favourable, the minister said, collectors will allow the schools to run from 6.30 am to 10.30 am.