Odisha launches sickle cell screening, awareness campaign in tribal districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will undertake massive sickle cell disease (SCD) screening and awareness programmes in 21 districts with tribal populations as part of the observation of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day from June 19 to July 3.

While the ST and SC Development departments will be the nodal departments to oversee the activities, the Health Department will conduct SCD screening camps at primary and community health centres in the districts. House-to-house campaigns to create awareness of the disease will be organised to reach out to 5 lakh families. Sickle cell genetic status cards will also be distributed to beneficiaries.

SCD is a chronic single-gene disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute pain episodes, organ infarction chronic organ damage and significant reduction in life expectancy. Tribal areas have a high prevalence of the disease.