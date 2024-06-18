Prohibitory orders imposed in Balasore, Odisha after communal clash

BALASORE: Prohibitory orders were clamped in Balasore Sadar police limits after two communities had a face-off which led to stone pelting and detention of traffic for several hours on Monday.

Communication between Balasore town and Chandipur remained disrupted as protestors detained vehicles from 11 am. The incident took place in Patra Pada within Balasore Sadar police limits over alleged animal slaughter. Exchange of words between the two communities escalated into stone pelting from both sides.

As the news spread, both the communities mobilised their members. On being informed, a team from Sadar police station rushed to the spot to pacify the two sides but failed as the mob did not pay heed. To bring matters under control, restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed by the administration. More police force was also mobilised to the area. Vehicular movement was also restored after police intervention.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to the district collector and directed that all measures should be taken to keep the situation under control. Peace and order shall not be allowed to be disturbed at all, he said.