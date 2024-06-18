Tusker electrocuted by live wire in Sambalpur village, Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A tusker died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire at Basiapada village under the Jujumura forest range in the district in the wee hours of Monday.

The pachyderm, around 15 years of age, had strayed into the village a few days back in search of food. No other member of its herd was seen around it. Post midnight, the elephant strayed into the village in search of food and was about to break into a house when it came in contact with a live electric wire. As the tusker died of electrocution, the villagers, alerted by its sharp cry, informed forest officials about the incident.

While forest officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, a task force from Bhubaneswar reached the village following which the carcass was seized and sent for postmortem.

Forest officials informed the tusks of the elephant were intact when the body was seized. The postmortem was conducted late in the afternoon in the presence of task force officials and the carcass was disposed of as per protocol. Primary investigation indicates electrocution to be the reason behind the tusker’s death but the actual cause can be ascertained only after autopsy reports are received.

As per the locals, the tusker had triggered panic among the villagers. They claimed in the last two years, the same elephant had killed at least four people in the region and destroyed over 80 houses. The villagers had named him ‘Don’ for his depredation. However, forest officials have yet to confirm the facts.