BALASORE/BHUBANESWAR: Balasore was placed under curfew till Wednesday evening after violence escalated in the district headquarters town following a clash between two communities over animal slaughter a day earlier.

Business establishments as well as private and government-run institutions remained shut while entry points to Balasore town were sealed. Internet service was suspended to control the flare-up and social media shut down. So far, at least 35 persons from both communities have been held in connection with the clashes. Seven FIRs have been registered.

Balasore collector Ashish Thakare said although no fresh violence was reported after the prohibitory orders were imposed, the curfew was imposed in the municipality area as part of precautionary measures. It will remain in force for next 24 hours and further decision will be taken after examining the situation on Wednesday evening, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued strict instructions to the district administration to control the situation. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and MLA Manas Dutta also appealed to people to maintain peace. Armed police force led by Balasore SP Sagarika Nath conducted flag marches in sensitive areas on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Monday, some people spotted blood-stained water in a drain which led to the face-off between the two communities resulting in road blockade. Eventually, it led into intense stone-pelting during which more than 10 persons were injured. Even police personnel suffered injuries while controlling the mob. Despite imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, the situation escalated in the night as a mob damaged vehicles and pelted stones at some houses and even damaged some religious structures. Severe stone pelting was reported in Golapokhari, Motiganj, Barabati, Cinema Chhak and other areas of the town.

Additional chief secretary of Home department DK Singh prohibited the use of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other through internet and other mediums for 48 hours up to 10 am on Thursday in Balasore municipality area.