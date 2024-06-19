E-filing rules to be mandatory in Odisha courts from July 1

CUTTACK: The e-Filing Rules for District Courts and Tribunals under Control and Supervision of the High Court of Orissa, 2024 will be enforced in the state from July 1.

The registrar general of Orissa High Court, Pratap Kumar Patra has issued a notification to this effect on June 1 directing all district courts and tribunals functioning under its control and supervision to ensure implementation of the new rules.

According to the guidelines, the facility of e-filing through the e-filing portal will be available for 24 hours every day. Court fee and other charges shall be paid either electronically by purchase on the online facility provided by the authorised agency in the portal or from the designated counters provided for the purpose, a gazette notification on the e-filing guidelines issued earlier specified.

The guidelines allowed exemption from online e-filing of the entire pleading or part of the pleading or documents or both may be permitted in cases where online e-filing is not feasible and other specified reasons.