HEIs give functional websites a miss despite UGC guidelines

BHUBANESWAR: Even as University Grants Commission (UGC)’s minimum mandatory disclosure rule requires all higher education institutions (HEIs) to provide every necessary information to its students and their parents through functional websites, many of the institutions in the state are far from implementing it.

A majority of the state’s higher educational institutions do not have their official websites and continue to operate through Facebook pages or third-party websites. And those with official websites, have not updated them for long.

As per the UGC rule, HEIs in their websites should have details about their status (2f and 12b), officers, prospectus, fee structure, fee refund policy, programmes offered, institutional development plans, accreditation and ranking besides MoUs, industry and foreign collaborations; and publications and patents, wherever applicable.

When it comes to state-run universities, all have functional websites but many of them lack the above-mentioned details. For instance, Utkal university, the oldest university in the state, offers email IDs of a few top officials of its various committees like anti-ragging cell, equal opportunity cell, and socioeconomic disadvantaged group cell, among other things. Yet, their contact numbers are not provided and links to some of the committees do not function.