Odisha: Junior teachers’ recruitment norm declared illegal

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday declared as illegal the Sub Para 8.3 of the resolution the state School and Mass Education department had passed on August 22, 2023 as the guideline for recruitment of over 18,000 junior teachers in the primary and upper primary schools in different districts.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman ruled that the Sub Para 8.3 violates Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India as it gives precedence to district preference of candidates over merit.

“The prescription (Sub Para 8.3) does not have any legal justification, rather it defeats the very object to attract the best talent among the successful candidates. Such provision results in discrimination in selection of meritorious candidates for the post of teachers to ensure good quality of elementary education confirming to the standards and norms,” the division bench observed.

Earlier on March 12, the single judge bench of Justice BP Satapathy had quashed the draft merit list published by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) on January 15, 2024 after several unsuccessful aspirants challenged it. While the state government took the stand that merit is the sole criterion for selection of teachers, Justice Satapathy held it not acceptable as it runs contrary to the provisions contained under Sub Para 8.3 of the Resolution. The judge had further directed OSEPA to come up with a fresh draft merit list adhering to the guidelines in the August 22, 2023 resolution.