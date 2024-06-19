Rahul keeps promise, sends karate uniforms for girls in Satyabhamapur orphanage

CUTTACK: Keeping his promise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent karate uniforms for the girl inmates of the orphanage at Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das’ ancestral house at Satyabhamapur in Salipur block.

Rahul had visited the orphanage and spent some time with the girls on April 28 before addressing an election meeting at Kulia near Salipur. Monalisha Sahoo, an inmate performed karate in front of him.

Impressed by their interest in the martial art form, Rahul asked them what they wanted to which the girls replied they needed karate uniforms. Keeping his promise, Rahul sent 15 pairs of karate uniforms though his representatives which were distributed among the girls on Monday, said caretaker of the orphanage Sandhya Rani Mallick.

“I am happy to get a new karate uniform. I have been selected for a karate competition in Nepal and shall take part in it wearing my new uniform,” said an elated Ankita Samal, an inmate of the orphanage who is the studying in Class 9. Of the total 41 inmates at the orphanage, as many as 28 girls are practising karate. Instructor Mohammad Rehmat of Paga has been imparting free karate training to the inmates at the orphanage for the last four years.