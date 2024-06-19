Retired HC judge PK Mohanty no more

CUTTACK: Former judge of the Orissa High Court, Justice Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning. He was 79.

Before being elevated as judge of the high court in 1996, Justice Mohanty was enrolled as an advocate. Starting his practice in 1968, he dealt in civil, criminal, constitutional, service, educational, revenue and allied matters in the original, appellate and revisional side in the High Court of Orissa and subordinate courts at Cuttack.

Justice Mohanty served as the judge of Orissa High Court from January 17, 1996 to January 1, 2007. He was appointed head of Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Pipili gangrape and murder case in January 2012. He submitted the inquiry report on March 31, 2016.