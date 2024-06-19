Thundershowers likely to continue for next 5 days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: While nor’wester rain lashed the capital city and other parts of the state on Tuesday bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering conditions, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has informed thundershower activities will continue in many districts for the next five days.

It further said conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in the state. Apart from the state capital, rainfall activity was also witnessed in parts of Nabarangpur, Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh and Nayagarh on the day.

While heatwave condition prevailed in parts of Khurda, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj, nine stations recorded temperature of 40 degree Celsius with Nuapada being the hottest at 43 degree C. Similar weather patterns will persist for the next five days, met office said.

While hot and humid weather will continue in parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati from June 19 onwards, there will also thunderstorm and lightning activities with wind speed of around 30 to 40 kmph in some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj from the same day.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of south and north Odisha on June 21 and 22. Conditions are also favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Odisha and other states, IMD officials said.