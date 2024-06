BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP coming to power both at the Centre and in the state, the Opposition BJD on Wednesday hoped the Odisha government will ensure that the state gets its share of water of Mahanadi river.

Expressing concern over the condition of Mahanadi which is drying up, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said as there are BJP governments in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and at the Centre, resolving the Mahanadi river water dispute will be easier.

Acharya said the BJD hopes the new Odisha government will work to protect the interest of the state and ensure that it gets proper share of water. After the dam projects came up in Chhattisgarh, the inflow of water to Mahanadi in Odisha has reduced and the river has dried up in several parts of the state.

The BJD leader further said it will be good if the dispute is resolved amicably, but a mindset is required for it.

Responding to Acharya, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the previous BJD never approached the appropriate forums for resolution of the dispute during the last 24 years.

“Did Prasanna Acharya realise this now? They had their government in Odisha for the last 24 years,” he said.

Stating that the BJD never took up the matter with the Centre during the last 24 years, Pujari said the previous government did not discuss the issue with the neighbouring state.

The minister said there has been a long delay for which Odisha is suffering. The new Odisha government will discuss the matter with the Chhattisgarh administration and the Centre and present its stand at all the constitutional forums, he added.