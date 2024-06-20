CDRI report urges risk assessment in financial planning for disaster-resilient power systems

BHUBANESWAR: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the state government jointly launched a report titled ‘Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha’ here on Wednesday.

The recommendations will enable necessary steps for investments, risk-informed governance and capacity building for disaster resilience. CDRI’s report on resilient power infrastructure lays out a methodology for enhancing power sector resilience in coastal regions, particularly those affected by cyclone and flood.

Key recommendations include enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, incorporating the resilience component in policy, training and capacity building initiatives among others.

On the occasion, chief secretary Pradeep Jena shared his experience of combating cyclones and problems in restoration. He said the state learnt from these experiences and started making the power infrastructure disaster-proof. “This small beginning by CDRI will help other coastal states in India and many countries to come up with disaster-resilient power infrastructure,” he added.

Member of National Disaster Management Authority Krishna S Vatsa said, “The study is profound and has many lessons on resilience building and improving power systems. CDRI is a multilateral institution and we hope that the study will contribute to development of standards applicable across the country.”