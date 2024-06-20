CDRI report urges risk assessment in financial planning for disaster-resilient power systems

BHUBANESWAR: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the state government jointly launched a report titled ‘Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha’ here on Wednesday.
The recommendations will enable necessary steps for investments, risk-informed governance and capacity building for disaster resilience. CDRI’s report on resilient power infrastructure lays out a methodology for enhancing power sector resilience in coastal regions, particularly those affected by cyclone and flood.
Key recommendations include enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, incorporating the resilience component in policy, training and capacity building initiatives among others.
On the occasion, chief secretary Pradeep Jena shared his experience of combating cyclones and problems in restoration. He said the state learnt from these experiences and started making the power infrastructure disaster-proof. “This small beginning by CDRI will help other coastal states in India and many countries to come up with disaster-resilient power infrastructure,” he added.
Member of National Disaster Management Authority Krishna S Vatsa said, “The study is profound and has many lessons on resilience building and improving power systems. CDRI is a multilateral institution and we hope that the study will contribute to development of standards applicable across the country.”
Principal secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma said, “Disaster resilience in power systems is a universal theme. The report is not just meant for Odisha but for other regions too. The report is just the beginning and I would recommend to bring in the industry to implement its recommendations.”
Principal secretary, Finance and Energy Vishal Dev said, “Odisha Government has established a strong foundation for climate-proofing of power infrastructure, reaffirming our collective vision of fostering a future that is resilient, sustainable and better prepared to confront the evolving threats posed by the changing environment.”
Director general, CDRI Amit Prothi said, “The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly those in vulnerable regions. Recommendations from our study can be replicated across coastal regions to enable disaster-resilient power infrastructure.”
The report is the outcome of an extensive study by CDRI in collaboration with the GRIDCO, OSDMA, OPTCL, four power distribution companies and Energy department.